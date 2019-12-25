Pope urges return to 'harmonious coexistence' in Lebanon

Pope Francis on Wednesday urged a resolution to the crisis in Lebanon, saying the country must reaffirm its commitment to "harmonious coexistence".

The pontiff said in his Christmas message that he prayed for the "Lebanese people... to rediscover their vocation to be a message of freedom and harmonious coexistence for all."

