Reuters People News Summary

  Updated: 25-12-2019 18:26 IST
  Created: 25-12-2019 18:26 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Britain's Prince Andrew skips Christmas Day walk, attends earlier service

Britain's Prince Andrew avoided the limelight on Christmas Day by skipping the royal family's traditional mid-morning walk to church and attending an earlier service with other relatives. Andrew, Queen Elizabeth's second son, has kept a low profile since he stepped down from royal duties last month in the wake of a scandal over his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth's husband, leaves hospital in time for Christmas

Britain's Prince Philip, the 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, was released from a London hospital on Tuesday and joined other members of the royal family for their Christmas celebrations. Philip, whose official title is the Duke of Edinburgh, had been receiving treatment at the King Edward VII Hospital since Friday. Pope defends migrants, calls for peace in Christmas message

Pope Francis urged the world to let the light of Christmas pierce the "darkness in human hearts" that leads to religious persecution, social injustice, armed conflicts and fear of migrants. In his "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) Christmas Day message, the 83-year-old pope called for peace in the Holy Land, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, Venezuela, Ukraine and several African countries caught up in conflicts.

