Left Menu
Development News Edition

Christmas typhoon leaves 20 dead in Philippines

  • PTI
  • |
  • Manila
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 18:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 17:23 IST
Christmas typhoon leaves 20 dead in Philippines
Image Credit: Flickr

A strong typhoon that barreled through the central Philippines left at least 20 people dead and forced thousands to flee their homes, devastating Christmas celebrations in the predominantly Catholic country. Typhoon Phanfone stranded many people in sea and airports at the peak of holiday travel, set off landslides, engulfed low-lying villages with floods, destroyed houses, downed trees, and electrical posts and knocked out power in entire provinces.

One disaster response officer described the battered coastal town of Batad in Iloilo province as a "ghost town" on Christmas Day. "You can't see anybody because there was a total blackout, you can't hear anything. The town looked like a ghost town," Cindy Ferrer of the regional Office of the Civil Defense said by phone.

The storm weakened slightly on Thursday as it blew into the South China Sea with sustained winds of 120 kilometers (74 miles) per hour and gusts of 150 kph (93 mph) after lashing island after island with fierce winds and pounding rain on Christmas Day, the weather agency said. Most of the 20 deaths reported by officials were due to drowning, falling trees, and accidental electrocution.

A father, his three children, and another relative were among those missing in hard-hit Iloilo province after a swollen river inundated their shanty, officials said. The typhoon slammed into Eastern Samar province on Christmas Eve and then barreled across the archipelago's central region on Christmas, slamming into seven coastal towns and island provinces without losing power, government forecasters said.

Provincial officials, army troops, police and volunteers spent Christmas away from home to tend to thousands of displaced residents in town gymnasiums and schools turned into emergency shelters. More than 25,000 people were stranded in sea ports across the central region and outlying provinces after the coast guard prohibited ferries and cargo ships from venturing into dangerously choppy waters. Dozens of domestic flights to and from the region were canceled.

About 20 typhoons and storms batter the Philippines each year. The Southeast Asian nation is also located in the Pacific "Ring of Fire," where earthquakes and volcanic eruptions often occur, making the country of more than 100 million people one of the world's most disaster-prone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Congress' Delhi manifesto to include subsidized electricity upto 600 units : Subhash Chopra

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra on Thursday clarified that he had promised not free but subsidised electricity up to 600 units per consumer at a rally in Delhi. He said that it will be a part of Congress manifesto for the Delhi Assembly...

There should not be any law which plays divisive role: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Former MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Thursday criticised the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA and said that the government should make laws which make people united and not those which play a divisive role. She made this statement while visiting Mo...

Overall crime rate dips by 3 per cent in Hyderabad in 2019

Hyderabad, which witnessed the shocking rape and murder of a young woman veterinarian, saw a three per cent drop in overall crime rate in 2019, a top police official said on Thursday. The overall crime rate reduced by three per cent in Hyd...

Honest German returns bag with 16,000 euros

Frankfurt, Dec 26 AFP A 63-year-old man in Germany had a very Merry Christmas indeed after an honest finder returned the backpack he had forgotten under a tree -- filled with presents and 16,000 euros USD 17,700 in cash. The 51-year-old fin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019