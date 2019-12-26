TOP FOREIGN STORIES AT 2000 HOURS

FGN13 PAK-SC-LD ARMY

Pak govt files review petition in army chief's extension case Islamabad: The Pakistan government on Thursday filed a review petition against the Supreme Court's decision about legislation on the extension of service of Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. By Sajjad Hussain

India-China military ties 'improving', thanks to Modi, Xi efforts: PLA Beijing: China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) said on Thursday that its ties with the Indian military are "improving" with the strategic dialogue, practical cooperation and exchanges, "thanks" to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping.By K J M Varma

Israel's indicted Netanyahu faces party leadership challenge Jerusalem: Israel's embattled premier Benjamin Netanyahu faced a challenge on Thursday for the leadership of his Likud party from a longtime rival, former interior minister Gideon Saar. (AFP)

United Nations: The devastating Haiti earthquake, beginning of the Syrian conflict, girls' education activist Malala Yousafzai's inspiring work, the Paris climate deal and launch of the UN's 2030 Agenda were some of the big global stories that unfolded in the last decade, according to the UN's 'Decade in Review' report. By Yoshita Singh

United Nations: A decade of relentless efforts by India to get Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar listed as a global terrorist by the UN Security Council finally came to fruition in 2019, signifying India's leadership in global counter-terrorism efforts, as New Delhi also led from the front on climate action and sustainable development. By Yoshita Singh

Manila: A typhoon that swept across remote villages and popular tourist areas of the central Philippines on Christmas Day claimed at least 16 lives, authorities said Thursday. (AFP) PTI AMS

