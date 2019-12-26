Left Menu
Development News Edition

TOP FOREIGN STORIES AT 2000 HOURS

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 20:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 20:16 IST
TOP FOREIGN STORIES AT 2000 HOURS

FGN13 PAK-SC-LD ARMY

Pak govt files review petition in army chief's extension case Islamabad: The Pakistan government on Thursday filed a review petition against the Supreme Court's decision about legislation on the extension of service of Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN14 CHINA-INDIA-MILITARY

India-China military ties 'improving', thanks to Modi, Xi efforts: PLA Beijing: China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) said on Thursday that its ties with the Indian military are "improving" with the strategic dialogue, practical cooperation and exchanges, "thanks" to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping.By K J M Varma

FGN15 ISREAL-LD NETANYAHU

Israel's indicted Netanyahu faces party leadership challenge Jerusalem: Israel's embattled premier Benjamin Netanyahu faced a challenge on Thursday for the leadership of his Likud party from a longtime rival, former interior minister Gideon Saar. (AFP)

FGN9 UN-NEWS-REPORT Haiti quake, Malala's work, Paris climate deal among big global stories of decade: UN

United Nations: The devastating Haiti earthquake, beginning of the Syrian conflict, girls' education activist Malala Yousafzai's inspiring work, the Paris climate deal and launch of the UN's 2030 Agenda were some of the big global stories that unfolded in the last decade, according to the UN's 'Decade in Review' report. By Yoshita Singh

FGN5 YEAR-UN India leads from front on counter-terrorism, climate action at UN in 2019

United Nations: A decade of relentless efforts by India to get Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar listed as a global terrorist by the UN Security Council finally came to fruition in 2019, signifying India's leadership in global counter-terrorism efforts, as New Delhi also led from the front on climate action and sustainable development. By Yoshita Singh

FGN3 PHILIPPINES-LD TYPHOON Typhoon Phanfone kills at least 16 in Philippines

Manila: A typhoon that swept across remote villages and popular tourist areas of the central Philippines on Christmas Day claimed at least 16 lives, authorities said Thursday. (AFP) PTI AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

134th foundation day of Congress: Sonia to unfurl party flag at AICC HQ, Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Guwahati on Saturday

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will unfurl the party flag at the AICC headquarters here on Saturday, the 134th foundation day of the grand old party. Former party chief Rahul Gandhi will address a rally at Guwahati in Assam, where he will ...

Maharashtra: 15-yr-old girl commits suicide in hostel room

A 15-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself inside her hostel room. The body was recovered on Thursday. The incident took place at a girls hostel located in a village near Dhule.The deceased is identified as Priyanka, ...

Coast Guard helps merchant vessel in distress off Kerala coast

Indian Coast Guard ICG has helped a merchant vessel, with seven people onboard, after its engine developed a technical snag when the ship was over 58 nautical miles off Kerala coast. The ICG district headquarters, Kerala, on Wednesday morn...

Kalapani, Susta border issues can be resolved through talks: Bhattarai

Nepal and India can address the issues relating to border areas of Kalapani and Susta through talks, former prime minister Baburam Bhattarai has said, underlining that Kathmandu cannot harm New Delhis security interest. Bhattarai, speaking ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019