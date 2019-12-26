Left Menu
Development News Edition

MEA includes Madagascar, Comoros in Indian Ocean Division

Ministry of External Affairs has included Madagascar and Comoros in the Indian Ocean Region Division, which looks after India's maritime neighbours such as Sri Lanka, Maldives, Mauritius and Seychelles.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 23:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 23:40 IST
MEA includes Madagascar, Comoros in Indian Ocean Division
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Ministry of External Affairs has included Madagascar and Comoros in the Indian Ocean Region Division, which looks after India's maritime neighbours such as Sri Lanka, Maldives, Mauritius and Seychelles. Earlier these two island nations were looked after by East and South Africa Division of the MEA.

The recent step reflects the growing strategic importance of the Indian Ocean islands within the framework of Indo-Pacific. President Ram Nath Kovind visited Madagascar in March 2018 while Vice President Venkaiah Naidu visited Comoros in October 2019 during which both the countries signed defence cooperation agreement apart from a number of other agreements.

Both these countries are members of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) and International Solar Alliance. Seychelles, Mauritius, Madagascar, Comoros along with Reunion (French territory) are known as Vanilla Islands and are members of the Indian Ocean Commission.

Madagascar is the largest island among all these with a population of 26 million and an area of larger than France. It is also home to unique flora and fauna such as over 100 species of lemurs, baobabs, traveller's palm, several species of frogs and chameleons among others.

India-Madagascar trade is about half a billion USD. Comoros is also a member of Arab League and Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) and sits on the northern tip of the strategic Mozambique Channel in the Western Indian Ocean. In October V. Muraleedharan, Minister of State at External Affairs Ministry led a 10 member strong business delegation to Reunion on the invitation of French President where he also met the leaders of Vanilla Islands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Avalanches hit Austrian, Swiss ski resorts: Dozens of rescue workers deployed

Anti-CAA protests: IYC sends copy of Preamble to PM Modi, Shah

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Peru labour watchdog says McDonalds franchisee Arcos Dorados violated law over employee deaths

Perus labour watchdog has found McDonalds Corps Latin America franchisee Arcos Dorados guilty of six very serious violations of local safety and health laws following the deaths of two employees in a restaurant kitchen.The Ministry of Labou...

INSIGHT-Muslim fury grows after protest deaths in Indian neighbourhood

Zaheer Ahmed had just returned home from work in northern India last Friday afternoon and stepped out for a smoke before lunch. Minutes later, he was dead, shot in the head.His death, and the killing by gunfire of four other Muslim men the ...

MP BJP to carry out awareness campaign on CAA

The Madhya Pradesh unit of theBJP will hold rallies and marches across the state fromJanuary 1 to create awareness about the CitizenshipAmendment Act CAA, it said on ThursdayFormer chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said thatfrom January ...

If 10 more state govts oppose NPR, it will be buried: Prakash Karat

CPI M leader Prakash Karat on Thursday said if ten more chief ministers stick to their promises and put work on National Population Register on hold like those of Kerala and West Bengal did, the Centres plan to have an NPR would be buried. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019