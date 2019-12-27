Odd News Roundup: Egg-standing test goes viral; bank robber throws cash in air, shouting 'Merry Christmas' and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Egg-standing test goes viral as ring-of-fire eclipse crosses Asia

Can you make an egg stand on its narrow side during a solar eclipse? According to a popular scientific theory, an egg will support itself that way when the moon obscures the sun and during the spring equinox, due to increased gravity.

Colorado bank robber throws cash in air, shouting 'Merry Christmas'

A man with a white beard was being held on $10,000 bond for allegedly robbing a Colorado bank and throwing the stolen cash into the air while shouting, "Merry Christmas" to passersby, police and local media reported on Tuesday. David Wayne Oliver, 65, was arrested at a nearby Starbucks coffee shop after he held up the Academy Bank in Colorado Springs on Monday afternoon, according to a police report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

