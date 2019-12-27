Magnitude 5.1 quake strikes near Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck near Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake was moderate, which can cause considerable damage, and was centered 33 miles (53 km) east of Bushehr, a nuclear plant on Iran's southern coast.

