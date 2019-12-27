Kazakhstan plane crash: 14 killed as Bek Air flight crashes during take-off near Almaty airport

At least 14 people were killed and several others sustained injuries after a plane carrying 93 passengers and five crew members crashed near Almaty airport in Kazakhstan on Friday. According to Kazakhstan's civil aviation agency, the Bek Air plane "lost altitude during takeoff and broke through a concrete fence" before hitting a building.

In a statement posted on social media, the Almaty International Airport authorities confirmed that at least 14 people were killed at the site of the crash, while 22 others sustained severe injuries and were taken to two hospitals. A special commission is investigating the circumstances leading to the deadly incident, airport officials said.

Images posted on social media showed several rescue personnel digging through the wreckage of the Bek Air aircraft. According to Flightview.com flight tracker, a Fokker 100 aircraft of Bek Air was scheduled to leave Almaty at 7:05 am local time (01:05 GMT) and arrive in the capital, Nur-Sultan (also known as Astana) at 8:40 am (02:40 GMT) on Friday.

In a statement published on social media, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to the friends and families of those killed in the crash. "All those injured will be rendered assistance. All those responsible will carry severe punishment in accordance with the law," Kaz Inform news agency quoted the president as saying in the Kazakh language.

