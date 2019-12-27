Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal cracks down on illegal 'menstrual huts' after deaths

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kathmandu
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 15:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 15:38 IST
Nepal cracks down on illegal 'menstrual huts' after deaths
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Anyone in Nepal banishing women to "menstrual huts" during their periods will forfeit state benefits as well as face up to three months in jail, according to a government crackdown on the illegal practice unveiled this week after several deaths.

Under the centuries-old "chhaupadi" system, superstitious families fearing misfortune send menstruating women and girls - seen as impure - away to animal sheds or huts and bar them from touching items such as religious idols, milk, and cattle. The system was banned in 2005 in the Himalayan nation but it remains in practice in some remote areas in west Nepal.

But several recent deaths in menstrual huts sparked national outrage and led to a parliamentary investigation into the system which continues despite a law carrying three-month jail terms and fines of 3,000 rupees ($26). Kedar Nath Sharma, a spokesman for the home (interior) ministry, said the government was cracking down after the most recent death this month when Parbati Buda Rawat, 21, suffocated after lighting a fire to keep warm in a hut in Achham district.

He said the government had asked chief district officers, police chiefs and government lawyers in all 19 administrative districts practicing chhaupadi to launch a massive awareness campaign to inform the community that the practice is illegal. "To begin with we'll stop giving state benefits like old-age pension and social securities, and pull down the huts to root it out," Sharma told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"If they still continue the practice we will take the legal action," he said, confirming this could mean up to three months in jail. Kul Bahadur Kunwar, the mayor of the Sanfebagar municipality in Achham district, said authorities had already begun pulling down the illegal huts and people had responded positively.

Police arrested the brother-in-law of Parbati Buda Rawat, the first such arrest in Nepal as it seeks to end the practice. A teenage girl and a mother and her young sons died earlier this year in two similar incidents to Parbati Buda Rawas' death, leading to the parliamentary investigation.

Radha Paudel, who founded the Radha Paudel Foundation in 2016 to campaign for "dignified menstruation", said she found many women still quietly lived in isolation during their periods due to superstition. A recent study of 400 girls aged between 14 and 19 in mid-Western Nepal's Karnali province found 77% practiced chhaupadi despite the ban.

"A sustained and integrated campaign to end the deep-rooted misconception about menstruation and fear is necessary to end the practice," said Paudel, who ran away from her home at the age of 14 for fear of being banished on her first period. "Otherwise, women will continued to practice it and suffer."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Dr. Vardhan, Smriti Irani discuss issues faced by women in scientific field

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Book Launch: Third World Record Holders Meet 2020

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoirIndia Book of Records organized the grand 3rd World Record Holders meet with great vigour and enthusiasm on December 27, 2019 at Hotel Radisson Blu, Paschim Vihar, New Delhi wherein the record organizations ...

Cong leader draws flak from BJP for sponsoring construction of

Congress leader D K Shivakumar drew flak from the BJP on for sponsoring construction of a 114-foot statue of Jesus Christ in his constituency, with the saffron party terming it as appeasement politics to remain in the good books of that par...

Indian students in Israel protest against CAA, NRC in front of Indian embassy

About two dozen Indian students from various research institutes in Israel staged a silent protest in front of the Indian embassy here on Friday against the amended citizenship law and the proposed National Register of Citizens, terming the...

Kevin Spacey accuser Ari Behn commits suicide

Norwegian author Ari Behn, who was one of the people to accuse Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey of sexual misconduct, has committed suicide, his familys spokesman Geir Hakonsund said. He was 47. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hakonsund sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019