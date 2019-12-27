Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesian Muslims protest China's treatment of Uighurs

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jakarta
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 17:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 17:51 IST
Indonesian Muslims protest China's treatment of Uighurs

Jakarta, Dec 27 (AP) More than a thousand Muslims marched to the heavily guarded Chinese Embassy in Indonesia's capital on Friday to protest China's treatment of its Uighur Muslims. The protesters, many wearing blue headbands reading "Save Uighurs", chanted "Get out, China!" and unfurled Indonesian and Uighur flags as they marched to the embassy in downtown Jakarta.

In a speech, Yusuf Martak, a protest organizer, condemned the "oppression, torture and cruelty by the Chinese Communist government against brother Uighur Muslims". Martak, a leader of a conservative Muslim alliance that held mass protests against Jakarta's ethnic Chinese governor, a minority Christian, in 2016, demanded an end to mass detentions of Uighur Muslims in China's Xinjiang region. "We Muslims oppose all forms of colonialism and oppression of Uighurs," said another speaker, Slamet Maárif, standing on the top of a truck.

The crowd chanted "Get out, Communists!" as some waved banners saying, "We stand with Uighurs." He called on the Indonesian government to take action to help the Uighurs.

The protesters performed afternoon prayers outside the embassy before dispersing. Human rights organisations say up to 1 million ethnic Muslims in Xinjiang have been detained in camps where they are subjected to political indoctrination and pressured to give up their religion.

The Associated Press reported last year that some are forced to work in factories, and tracked clothing made in one camp to an American sportswear company. China describes the sites as vocational training centres necessary to fight radicalism in the restive province, and says the trainees work voluntarily.

Indonesian security minister Mohammad Mahfud MD on Thursday said the government summoned Chinese Ambassador Xiao Qian to explain the alleged abuses in Xinjiang. He said Xiao asserted that China is committed to the protection of human rights and freedom of religion.

Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim nation, is reluctant to publicly criticise Beijing, fearing it could jeopardise Chinese investment or invite retaliatory Chinese support for separatists in Indonesia's predominantly Christian Papua region where a pro-independence insurgency has simmered since the 1960s. (AP) SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Dr. Vardhan, Smriti Irani discuss issues faced by women in scientific field

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Videos

Latest News

'47 L kg used cooking oil collected from food biz operators since Aug;70% converted into bio-diesel'

Nearly 47 lakh kilograms of used cooking oil has been collected from food business operators since August and about 70 per cent of the quantity has been converted into bio-diesel, according to an industry body. The Biodiesel Association of ...

AMU Teachers' Association seeks judicial probe into Dec 15 clashes

The AMU Teachers Association on Friday called for a judicial probe into the clashes between police and students during a protest against the amended citizenship law last week. The association also demanded that false cases against Aligarh M...

J-K High Court quashes three PSA detention orders

Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Friday quashed the detention under controversial Public Safety Act PSA of three persons including a youth leader of PDP. Justice Sanjeev Kumar quashed the three detention orders after hearing the counsels for...

China launches powerful Long March 5 space rocket

Beijing, Dec 27 AFP China on Friday launched one of the worlds most powerful rockets in a crucial step for its planned mission to Mars in 2020.The heavy lift Long March 5 rocket blasted off from the Wenchang launch site on the southern isla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019