Greek 'sinners' party scrapped after threats

Athens, Dec 27 (AFP) A party for "sinners" in a southern Greek town was cancelled this week after a poster depicting Jesus Christ with earrings and makeup sparked death threats, organisers said. The Christmas Eve party in a bar in the port town of Nafplio had invited "sinners of the world" to "celebrate the birthday of the man who brought the message of love and solidarity".

The modified image of an icon of Jesus advertising the event on Facebook had also been stamped with the word 'blasphemy' in red capital letters. There was an immediate outcry from a local priest, bar organisers said on their Facebook page, which has since been completely removed.

"We have just received a call from the priest who is threatening to post pictures of our fathers dressed in drag outside the church," they said. The organisers added that they had received calls threatening to "kill and lynch" them.

Even though civil union for same-sex couples was approved by a leftist government in 2015, homosexuality remains a taboo topic in Greece. The powerful Greek Orthodox Church officially frowns upon same-sex relations and homophobic attacks still occur. (AFP) MRJ

