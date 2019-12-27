German cabin crew union says to strike next week at Germanwings

German cabin crew will go on strike from Monday through Wednesday next week at Lufthansa's budget airline Germanwings, the Ufo labor union said Friday.

The strike is an escalation of a months-long dispute with Lufthansa and its subsidiaries over pay and conditions.

