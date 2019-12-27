German cabin crew union says to strike next week at Germanwings
German cabin crew will go on strike from Monday through Wednesday next week at Lufthansa's budget airline Germanwings, the Ufo labor union said Friday.
The strike is an escalation of a months-long dispute with Lufthansa and its subsidiaries over pay and conditions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Lufthansa
- Germanwings
- Ufo