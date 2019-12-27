Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pope names new Santiago Archbishop to deal with aftermath of abuse scandal in Chile

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Santiago
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 23:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 23:16 IST
Pope names new Santiago Archbishop to deal with aftermath of abuse scandal in Chile
Image Credit: Flickr

Pope Francis on Friday confirmed a Spanish priest as the new archbishop of Chile's capital Santiago, as the Vatican seeks to turn the page on a sexual abuse scandal that has shaken its standing and eroded support in the conservative Latin nation.

Celestino Aos, 74, was appointed apostolic administrator of Santiago in March this year after the Pope accepted the resignation of Cardinal Ricardo Ezzati, who faces multiple charges that he helped cover up sexual abuse of children. Speaking shortly after his confirmation as the highest-ranking member of the Catholic Church in Chile, Aos promised to "seek justice, the truth, help the whistleblowers, people who suffer" but also said justice should not be "driven by passion, the emotion of the moment."

Aos was educated and trained in his native Spain but has spent 36 years working in Chile. He told an interviewer this year that the Pope´s declaration last year about a "culture of cover-up" of abuse in Chile had been "painful and unfair". "There are some who have acted like this, and that is repugnant, but not everyone has," he told Catholic publication Crux in May. "The Pope started a process... He told us that changing a person is not the solution. It needs short, mid- and long-term planning."

To date, Chilean prosecutors have 159 open investigations into church abuse on their books, involving 271 victims. Prosecutors said they will submit a fresh request for access to Vatican abuse investigator Archbishop Charles Scicluna´s report into the church's handling of abuse cases in Chile. The new request follows a decision earlier this month in which Pope Francis abolished the rule https://www.reuters.com/article/us-pope-abuse-secrecy/pope-abolishes-pontifical-secrecy-for-sex-abuse-investigations-idUSKBN1YL177 of "pontifical secrecy" that covered internal Church proceedings, evidence and tribunal decisions including into cases of sexual abuse of minors.

Two documents issued by the pope back practices that have been in place in some countries, particularly the United States, such as reporting suspicion of sex abuse to civil authorities where required by law. Eight of Chile´s 27 dioceses are still led by apostolic administrators after the pope accepted the resignations of seven bishops and a several others retired.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

Cyclone Sarai: Hundreds evacuate in Fiji; dozens of flights cancelled

Amazon announces new fulfillment center to expand presence in Florida

JSPL Foundation wins Grow Care India CSR award in platinum category

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Spotify to suspend political advertising in 2020

Spotify Technology SA said on Friday it would pause selling political advertisements on its music streaming platform in early 2020. The worlds most popular paid music streaming service, with nearly 141 million users tuning into its ad-suppo...

Air, sea, ground search for Hawaii copter with 7 aboard

No trace has been found of a helicopter missing in Hawaii with seven people aboard but an air, sea and ground search was to continue at daybreak Friday, the United States Coast Guard said. The owner of the tour helicopter reported it missin...

Italy transport ministry, Atlantia's motorway unit discuss road safety

The Italian transport ministry and officials from motorway operator Autostrade per LItalia discussed safety issues on the road network on Friday, the ministry said. In a statement it said it had asked Autostrade, a unit of infrastructure gr...

Iraqi military base housing U.S. forces attacked with rockets - statement

Several rockets were launched into Iraqs K1 military base near the oil-rich city of Kirkuk on Friday, the Iraqi military said in a statement without elaborating.The base, which lies 15 km 9 miles northwest of Kirkuk, houses U.S. military fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019