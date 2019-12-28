Left Menu
UPDATE 1-Russia, in letter to WADA, disagrees with decision to ban its athletes -RIA

  Reuters
  • |
  28-12-2019 03:34 IST
  • |
  28-12-2019 03:23 IST
UPDATE 1-Russia, in letter to WADA, disagrees with decision to ban its athletes -RIA
The Russian Anti-Doping Agency sent a letter to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) formally stating that it disagrees with the decision to ban Russian athletes from major sporting events, RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing RUSADA head.

WADA said later on Friday it had received the letter and would shortly file a formal notice with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) where the dispute will be resolved and the outcome binding on all parties. RUSADA said earlier this month it would appeal a four-year ban WADA's executive committee had imposed on Dec. 9 over doping that bars the country from competing under its flag at top international sporting events.

"WADA remains convinced that it made the right decision on 9 December," WADA president Craig Reedie said in a statement on Friday. "The proposed consequences are tough on the Russian authorities while robustly protecting the integrity of clean sport around the world. We will defend that decision with the utmost vigor at CAS."

