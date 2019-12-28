Left Menu
Development News Edition

Helicopter crash site found in Hawaii, search for survivors on

US rescue teams have found the wreckage of a helicopter that went missing in Hawaii with seven people aboard and continue searching for survivors, the Kauai Police Department said.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 06:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 06:48 IST
Helicopter crash site found in Hawaii, search for survivors on
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

US rescue teams have found the wreckage of a helicopter that went missing in Hawaii with seven people aboard and continue searching for survivors, the Kauai Police Department said. "The crash site of the helicopter missing since Thursday afternoon has been confirmed in Koke'e near Nu'alolo," the Kauai Police Department said in a statement on Facebook.

"Additional resources are on the way and the search for survivors is ongoing," it added. The search was underway since Thursday when the helicopter failed to return on time from a sightseeing tour of the island of Kauai with one pilot and six passengers aboard, two of them reportedly minors. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

Cyclone Sarai: Hundreds evacuate in Fiji; dozens of flights cancelled

Amazon announces new fulfillment center to expand presence in Florida

JSPL Foundation wins Grow Care India CSR award in platinum category

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Remains of 6 people found after Hawaii helicopter crash

The remains of six people have been found after a helicopter heading to one of the most rugged and remote coastlines in Hawaii crashed at the top of a mountain on the island of Kauai, authorities said. Officials said on Friday that there ar...

Potential No. 1 NBA pick Wiseman signs with agent

One week after leaving the University of Memphis to prepare for the 2020 NBA Draft, potential No. 1 overall pick James Wiseman hired Excel Sports on Friday to serve as his agents. The move, first reported by ESPN and confirmed by Forbes, en...

Islamic State says it beheaded Christian captives in Nigeria

Islamic State released a video purporting to show its militants beheading 10 Christian men in Nigeria, saying it was part of a campaign to avenge the deaths of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and its spokesman.The militant group posted the ...

Cricket-New Zealand crumble under pace blitz in Boxing Day test

Australias pacemen laid waste to New Zealands top batting order to leave the tourists teetering at 102 for six in their reply to the hosts first innings of 467 on day three of the Boxing Day test on Saturday.Opener Tom Latham was 42 not out...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019