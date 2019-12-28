Helicopter crash site found in Hawaii, search for survivors on

US rescue teams have found the wreckage of a helicopter that went missing in Hawaii with seven people aboard and continue searching for survivors, the Kauai Police Department said. "The crash site of the helicopter missing since Thursday afternoon has been confirmed in Koke'e near Nu'alolo," the Kauai Police Department said in a statement on Facebook.

"Additional resources are on the way and the search for survivors is ongoing," it added. The search was underway since Thursday when the helicopter failed to return on time from a sightseeing tour of the island of Kauai with one pilot and six passengers aboard, two of them reportedly minors. (Sputnik/ANI)

