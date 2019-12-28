'More than 20' killed in Mogadishu car bomb: police

(Eds: Updating toll, changing slug ) Mogadishu, Dec 28 (AFP) A massive car bomb blast left more than 20 people dead and many others wounded in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Saturday, police and witnesses said.

"The blast was devastating, and I could confirm more than 20 civilians killed, there were many more wounded, but the toll can be higher," said police officer Ibrahim Mohamed. "I have counted twenty-two dead bodies, all of them civilians and there were more than thirty others wounded, this was dark day," said Ahmed Moalim Warsame, who witnessed the explosion. (AFP) SCY

