Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain to probe Mexico embassy incident that angered Bolivia

  • PTI
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 18:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 18:49 IST
Spain to probe Mexico embassy incident that angered Bolivia
Image Credit: Pixabay

Spain pledged Saturday to send investigators to La Paz after its embassy staff were accused of trying to sneak into the Mexican diplomatic mission with several masked individuals, an action denounced by Bolivia as a "violation" of its sovereignty. Bolivia's foreign ministry said the incident occurred on Friday when "people identified as staff members at Spain's embassy in Bolivia, accompanied by people with their faces covered, tried in a secretive and underhand manner to enter Mexico's diplomatic residence in La Paz".

Although the alleged intruders were stopped by Bolivian police, Foreign Minister Karen Longaric said La Paz had complained to Madrid in a letter about its "abuse" of diplomatic privileges which constituted a "serious trampling of Bolivia's sovereignty". The letter would also be sent to the European Union, the Organisation of American States and the United Nations, Longaric said.

"Spanish embassy diplomatic and security staff in Bolivia are not authorised to carry firearms or wear attire that conceals their identity," she said, denouncing such acts as "contravening diplomatic practices". The Spanish government said it would send ministry staff to investigate the incident which it said took place on Friday as Cristina Borreguero, its charge d'affairs in La Paz, was visiting the Mexican mission.

"The foreign ministry has agreed to open an investigation into the incidents which occurred during a visit by Spain's charge d'affaires to the Mexican embassy in Bolivia," it said. "We are going to send people from the ministry in Madrid for the investigation," a ministry spokeswoman told AFP.

The Mexican mission has been at the centre of an ongoing diplomatic row with La Paz after it took in around 20 former top officials who served under ousted president Evo Morales. Morales fled Bolivia last month after nearly 14 years in power following weeks of mass street protests.

The spat has seen Mexico accusing Bolivia's new interim government of "harassment and intimidation" for deploying a large contingent of police and intelligence officers outside the embassy. Bolivia has been in turmoil since late October when Morales declared he had been re-elected following a disputed election marred by fraud.

On November 10, after losing the army's backing, he resigned and fled to Mexico, and then to Argentina.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

DR Congo joins hand with Rwanda to roll out Ebola vaccination

Cyclone Sarai: Hundreds evacuate in Fiji; dozens of flights cancelled

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Case of `hurting sentiments' filed against Raveena in Beed

A case was registered in Beed city of Maharashtra against actor Raveena Tandon, film director Farah Khan and comedian Bharti Singh on Saturday for hurting religious sentiments of Christians on a TV show. The complaint was filed by Ashish Sh...

CAA-NRC: At Varanasi, Yogi asks officials to take strict action against rumourmongers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to take strict action against those trying to spread rumours about the Citizenship Amendment Act and a proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens. Holding a review ...

Editors Guild slams BJP's IT cell head for 'offensive' online poll on journalist

The Editors Guild of India slammed BJPs IT cell head Amit Malviya on Saturday for running an offensive online poll on journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, calling for its withdrawal and urging the ruling party to strongly caution its functionary ov...

Yoga invaluable gift from India to mankind: Maha Guv

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday said the invaluable benefits of Yoga are Indias gift to mankind. He was chief guest at a ceremony marking the 101st Foundation Day of the Yoga Institute in Santa Cruz in Mumbai. While ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019