Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Residents, holidaymakers urged to leave Australian region as fire conditions worsen

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 10:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-12-2019 10:31 IST
UPDATE 1-Residents, holidaymakers urged to leave Australian region as fire conditions worsen
Image Credit: ANI

Residents and holidaymakers in part of the Australian state of Victoria were urged to leave on Sunday ahead of what is expected to be a day of extreme fire danger. Authorities said temperatures of more than 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit), strong winds, thunderstorms and a wind change moving across the state meant Monday would be one of the most significant fire weather days in Victoria's history.

State Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp told both residents and tens of thousands of holidaymakers in the East Gippsland region to leave no later than Monday morning. "What we are saying now, based on the conditions that will be confronting us tomorrow across the state, but in particular in East Gippsland, is that if you're holidaying in that part of the state, it's time that you left," Crisp said at a media conference on Sunday.

"We are asking you to now leave East Gippsland from that area east of Bairnsdale," Crisp said, referring to a city 280 km (174 miles) east of Melbourne. "You should not be there tomorrow and we want you to get out now."

Earlier on Sunday, organizers of a music festival in the state canceled the event, citing the extreme weather expected on Monday. "After consultation with local and regional fire authorities and other emergency stakeholders, it is clear that we have no other option," the organizers wrote on Facebook.

The event was meant to run until New Year's Eve and some 9,000 people were already camping on-site when the announcement was made. The state of New South Wales (NSW) is also facing severe fire conditions over the coming days, with temperatures expecting to peak on Tuesday.

"We've got some deteriorating weather conditions over the coming days, particularly Monday and worsening through to Tuesday," said the NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner, Shane Fitzsimmons. 'VERY PROLONGED'

The federal government said on Sunday it would compensate volunteer firefighters in NSW as they grappled with the intensity of this year's bushfire season. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said payments of up to A$6,000 ($4,186) would be available for eligible firefighters who had spent more than 10 days in the field this fire season.

"As this is a very prolonged fire season, this is putting additional demands on our firefighters," Morrison told a news conference. "It means that the turn-outs and the call-outs have been far more extensive than in previous years, going well and beyond and above what is normally expected of those who are engaged in volunteer service."

Morrison had previously said compensation for volunteers was not a priority, but he has faced increasing political pressure as the widespread fires burn. On Tuesday, he announced government workers could get additional paid leave for volunteering.

While there are different rules across Australia's states, volunteers tend to negotiate time off directly with their employer. Bushfires have destroyed more than 4 million hectares (9.9 million acres) in five states since September and eight deaths have been linked to the blazes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

Austria's Greens summon party meeting as coalition deal nears

Jamie Dornan’s Fifty Shades onscreen partner Dakota Johnson spends Christmas with Chris Martin

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Lakers halt skid, get back on track with win over Trail Blazers

LeBron James scored 21 points, matched his season-best of 16 assists and also collected seven rebounds while playing through a groin injury to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 128-120 victory over the host Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning. TOP STORI...

NRC an internal affair of Indian govt: BGB DG

The process of creation of the National Register of Citizens NRC is completely an internal affair of the Indian government and the cooperation between the border guarding forces of the two countries is very good, the chief of Border Guards ...

2nd HI Coaching Education Pathway to be held in February-March

The second edition of the Hockey India HI Coaching Education Pathway will be conducted in February-March next year, the national federation said on Sunday. The program, which is an integral part of the International Hockey Federation FIH Ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019