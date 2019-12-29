Saudi sentences to death Yemeni attacker on Spanish performers
Riyadh, Dec 29 (AFP) A Saudi criminal court sentenced a Yemeni man to death Sunday for a knife attack on a Spanish theatre group performing in Riyadh last month, Al-Ekhbariya state television said.
The court also sentenced an accomplice to 12 years and six months jail for the November 11 attack which Riyadh has linked to militant group al-Qaeda, and which Madrid said left four performers wounded. (AFP) MRJ
