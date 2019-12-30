Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Israel trims funds to Palestinians over militant casualties

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 00:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 00:35 IST
UPDATE 1-Israel trims funds to Palestinians over militant casualties
Under interim peace deals from the 1990s, Israel collects taxes on behalf of the Palestinians, who put the current sums at $222 million a month. Image Credit: ANI

Israel will withhold around $43 million in tax handovers to the cash-strapped Palestinian Authority (PA) over its financial support for the families of slain or wounded Palestinian militants, the Israeli security cabinet said on Sunday. The decision followed Israel's similar trimming in February of funds to offset PA payouts to jailed Palestinian militants, for which the PA retaliated by boycotting all tax handovers for more than half a year, stirring worries it could go bankrupt.

Under interim peace deals from the 1990s, Israel collects taxes on behalf of the Palestinians, who put the current sums at $222 million a month. With diplomacy stalled since 2014, Israel has at times withheld money as a measure of protest or pressure. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, though hit by steep U.S. aid cuts by the Trump administration, has held to paying stipends to the families of Palestinians jailed on security charges and of those killed or wounded by Israeli forces.

Israel and the United States say the policy, which is scaled to give greater monthly payouts for prisoners serving longer sentences, invites violence. Abbas describes the Palestinian inmates and casualties as "heroes" of a national struggle. "This (Israeli decision) will cost us a lot," Abbas told members of his Fatah party in the Palestinian hub city of Ramallah. "But we have rights and we will not be afraid."

Saying Abbas' administration had paid 150 million shekels ($43.37 million) in stipends for militant casualties in 2018, the Israeli security cabinet said the same amount would be garnished from within the taxes collected for the PA over the coming year. The sum Israel said it would trim as of February was $138 million - reflecting prisoner payouts by the PA during 2018.

The total amount of money withheld now equals some 6.8% of tax funds due to the PA. The full remittances make up around half of the budget of the PA, which exercises limited self-rule in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. "For too long, we allowed the PA to pay salaries to terrorists. That party is over," Deputy Israeli Defence Minister Avi Dichter said on Twitter.

The United States passed legislation last year to sharply reduce aid to the PA unless it stopped the stipends. The measure, known as the Taylor Force Act, was named after a 29-year-old American military veteran fatally stabbed by a Palestinian while visiting Israel in 2016. Washington has further slashed hundreds of millions of dollars to humanitarian organizations and U.N. agencies which aid the Palestinians as it seeks to pressure Abbas to come back to the negotiating table.

Abbas has shunned the Trump administration, accusing it of pro-Israel bias.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Venezuela asks Brazil to turn over 'deserters' suspected of raid

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

Newly face-lifted Big Ben will ring in London New Year

Cricket-Australia set New Zealand 488 runs to win Boxing Day test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Putin thanks Trump for tip Russia says foiled attacks

Russia said on Sunday it had thwarted terrorist attacks reportedly planned in St. Petersburg thanks to a tip from Washington, bringing personal thanks again from President Vladimir Putin to his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump.Russian news age...

Republican senator: no rules, many options for Trump impeachment trial

Republican Senator John Kennedy, a frequent defender of President Donald Trump, said on Sunday there were no real rules for how the U.S. Senate should run its impeachment trial and that the chamber could choose to hear witnesses and evidenc...

UPDATE 1-Airport strike prompts cancellation of flights to and from Portugal's capital

A three-day strike by workers at Lisbon airport led to the cancellation of several flights this weekend, with more likely before the auction ends on Sunday, the workers union and Portuguese airport authority said. EasyJet, Brussels Airlines...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 pm GMT/2:30 pm ET

American Mikaela Shiffrin equalled compatriot Lindsey Vonns record for most womens World Cup victories in one discipline after winning the giant slalom event for the 43rd time in Lienz, Austria on SundayICEHOCKEY-NHL-NOTEBOOK NHL notebook S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019