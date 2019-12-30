Left Menu
N.Korea's Kim stressed armaments, defence industry at key party meeting

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 03:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 03:09 IST
Kim convened a meeting of top party officials on Saturday to pore over important policy matters ahead of a year-end deadline he has set for the United States to soften its stance in stalled denuclearisation talks. Image Credit: Wikimedia

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un discussed foreign affairs, armaments and the defense industry at a key ruling Workers' Party meeting on Sunday, state media KCNA said on Monday.

Kim convened a meeting of top party officials on Saturday to pore over important policy matters ahead of a year-end deadline he has set for the United States to soften its stance in stalled denuclearisation talks.

Kim emphasized the need to take "positive and offensive measures for fully ensuring the sovereignty and security of the country as required by the present situation," KCNA said, adding the meeting was still underway.

