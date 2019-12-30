Zelenskyy vows to continue seeking return of remaining Ukrainian war prisoners

Kiev [Ukraine], Dec 30 (Sputnik/ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that Kiev will continue working towards returning the Ukrainian prisoners of war in Donbas that were not covered by the latest round of negotiated exchange. Earlier in the day, Ukraine handed over more than 120 people to the Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic, while the latter two returned almost 80 Ukrainian fighters to Kiev.

This was the first exchange of prisoners between the sides since 2017. It took place near the city of Horlivka in the Donetsk region. "We understand that many of our people are still in the territory of Russia, many of those who were relocated from Crimea. It is another track that we are dealing with at the moment," Zelenskyy said at a press briefing, adding that the identities of those people are yet to be confirmed.

At the same presser, the Ukrainian President pledged to investigate murders during the events in Kiev in February 2014 that toppled the government of then-President Viktor Yanukovych, and eventually triggered the conflict in the Ukrainian east as Donetsk and Luhansk considered what happened to be a coup and unilaterally proclaimed independence from Ukraine. (Sputnik/ANI)

