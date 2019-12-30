PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 30
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
- Italian football club AS Roma set for sale to U.S. billionaire https://on.ft.com/2Qt7tI5 - Monzo looks to raise up to 100 mln pounds in new funding https://on.ft.com/39o4dGQ
- British Steel's new Chinese owner in stand-off with suppliers https://on.ft.com/37cwTR8 Overview
- Italian football club AS Roma is nearing a deal to be bought by a consortium led by U.S. billionaire Daniel Friedkin, according to people briefed about the matter. - Britain's digital bank Monzo is weeks away from raising new funds of range between 50 million pounds ($65.48 million) and 100 million pounds in a deal, which is expected to completed early next year.
- Jingye Group, British Steel's Chinese buyer, is struggling to agree new contracts with suppliers, according to people familiar with the matter. ($1 = 0.7637 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
