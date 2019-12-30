Left Menu
Pompeo won't run for Senate in 2020, says White House official

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will not run for a Senate seat in Kansas in 2020, White House national security advisor Robert O'Brien said on Sunday.

  Updated: 30-12-2019 06:59 IST
  Created: 30-12-2019 06:55 IST
Pompeo won't run for Senate in 2020, says White House official
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will not run for a Senate seat in Kansas in 2020, White House national security advisor Robert O'Brien said on Sunday. Speaking on ABC's "This Week", O'Brien said that Pompeo will continue to remain as the Secretary of State, The Hill reported.

"I suspect Secretary Pompeo will stay. I spoke with him about this two nights ago. He said he's not running for Senate. He said he's staying as secretary of State," he said. O'Brien said that he enjoys working with Pompeo, describing him a "fantastic Secretary of State", and hoped that he would not step down from his post.

"He was one of the president's best picks for the cabinet," the White House advisor added. The clarification came after speculations were rife over Pompeo's plan to run for Senate seat in Kansas next year, with Republican lawmakers backing the move.

While Pompeo has repeatedly denied plans for a Senate run, President Donald Trump has supported a potential Senate bid by Pompeo, asserting he would "win in a landslide" if he entered the race. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

