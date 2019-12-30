Left Menu
Iran says US strikes on Iraq show its 'support for terrorism'

  • Tehran
  Updated: 30-12-2019 15:56 IST
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Iran said Monday that the United States has shown its "support for terrorism" by carrying out airstrikes on forces in Iraq that have dealt blows against the Islamic State group. The Pentagon said on Sunday that it targeted an Iran-linked militant group in western Iraq and eastern Syria in response to a barrage of rockets that killed a US civilian contractor two days earlier.

"These attacks have once again proved America's false claims in fighting Daesh... as the United States has targeted the positions of forces that over the years have inflicted heavy blows to Daesh terrorists," Iran's government spokesman Abbas Mousavi said, referring to IS. "With these attacks, America has shown its firm support for terrorism and its neglect for the independence and sovereignty of countries and it must accept consequences for its illegal act," he said in a statement.

The spokesman said the presence of foreign forces in the region was the cause of insecurity and tensions. "America must put an end to its occupying presence," said Mousavi.

US-Iran tensions have soared since Washington pulled out of a landmark nuclear agreement with Tehran last year and began reimposing crippling sanctions.

