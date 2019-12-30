2019 was hottest year on record for Russia: weather chief

Moscow, Dec 30 (AFP) This year was the hottest ever registered in Russia, the country's weather chief said on Monday, as climate change pushes global temperatures to record highs.

"This year in Russia was the hottest for the entire period of instrumental observations," or nearly 130 years, the head of the Gidromedtsentr weather service, Roman Vilfand, told Russian news agencies. (AFP) AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

