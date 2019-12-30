Reuters People News Summary
Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Actor Zac Efron is home after falling ill in Papua New Guinea
American actor Zac Efron confirmed on Monday that he recently fell ill while filming a survival reality TV show in Papua New Guinea. Australian media had reported that 32-year-old Efron was flown by helicopter for treatment in Australia after contracting a bacterial infection, possibly typhoid, while shooting the "Killing Zac Efron" series. Britain's Harry and Meghan file for Sussex Royal trade mark
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have filed to register the name of their charitable foundation, Sussex Royal, as a trade mark, according to a document published on the Intellectual Property Office's website. Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, set up their own foundation this year, splitting from the decade-old philanthropic vehicle Royal Foundation that they shared with Harry's older brother Prince William and his wife Kate.
