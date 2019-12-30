Iran seizes ship near Abu Musa island in Gulf for fuel smuggling - IRNA

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have seized a ship on suspicion of smuggling fuel in the Gulf near the island of Abu Musa and detained its 16 Malaysian crew, the state news agency IRNA reported on Monday.

IRNA said the ship was carrying nearly 1,312,000 liters of fuel. The report did not say what national flag the vessel was flying. Iran has frequently seized boats that it says are being used for smuggling fuel in the Gulf.

