Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyprus court: British teen guilty of fabricating rape claims

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paralimni
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 21:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 21:31 IST
Cyprus court: British teen guilty of fabricating rape claims
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Cyprus court on Monday found a 19-year-old British woman guilty of fabricating claims that she was gang-raped by 12 Israelis in a hotel room at a tourist resort in the east Mediterranean island nation, saying that her story lacked credibility. Famagusta District Court Judge Michalis Papathanasiou said the defendant didn't tell the truth and tried to deceive the court with "evasive" statements in her testimony.

The woman says she is innocent and will appeal the ruling. The case had triggered widespread interest in Britain and Israel. It was reported as a shocking gang rape until Cypriot authorities cast down on the woman's account.

The woman, who has not been identified, was found guilty of the charge of "public mischief," which carries a maximum fine of 1,700 euros (USD 1,900) and up to a year imprisonment. She will remain in Cyprus until her Jan. 7 sentencing. Emerging from the courthouse after the verdict, both the woman and her mother wore strips of fabric over their mouths onto which stitched lips were drawn.

The woman told investigators that she had been raped by as many as a dozen Israelis aged 15-20 on July 17. Cyprus police said she retracted the allegations 10 days later after investigators found what they said were inconsistencies in her statements.

Taking the stand earlier in the trial, the British woman said that while she was having sex with her boyfriend, she was pinned down and others who entered the room raped her. The judge said the defendant admitted to investigators under questioning that she had lied and apologized.

He said she made up the claims because she was "ashamed" after finding out that some of the Israelis had videoed her having consensual sex with her Israeli boyfriend on their mobile phones. He said that the admission and her subsequent apology "was the only time the defendant told the truth."

The court heard that a physical examination of the woman after she filed the complaint to the police found no evidence of rape. The judge rejected testimony from a pathologist testifying for the defense that rape couldn't be ruled out.

All 12 Israelis returned home shortly after their release and their defense lawyers said they would sue the woman for damages. During the trial, the British woman said that she felt threatened by investigators while she was being questioned and that she feared she would be arrested if she didn't sign the retraction, adding that she "even feared for her life."

Judge Papathanasiou dismissed her testimony as being "exaggerated, confused, contradictory and incoherent." Defense lawyer Ritsa Pekri asked the court to mitigate her sentence, saying that she regretted her actions and only did what she did out of "immaturity," and because she was under strong psychological pressure.

Pekri said the woman is on anti-depressants. Outside of the court, Nicoletta Charalambidou, another lawyer on the British woman's legal team, said the conviction was expected and that an appeal would be filed to Cyprus' Supreme Court because defense lawyers feel that their client's rights to a fair trial had been "violated to a significant degree."

Michael Polak with the group Justice Abroad, which also helped defend the British woman, said the appeal will be based on the premise that there was evidence indicating that the woman had been raped, but that the judge refused to consider it. Polak said the woman "is determined for justice to be done in her case as well as to help change the culture towards victims of sexual offenses in Cyprus."

The lawyer for some of the 12 Israelis accused by a 19-year-old British woman of gang raping her welcomed the ruling. Lawyer Nir Yaslovitzh called for a "harsh sentence" in order to deter "all those accusers who find it OK to make up false" accusations.

About 30 people from the group Network Against Violence Against Women staged a brief protest outside the court house after the verdict was announced, chanting slogans in support of the British woman. Some wore strips of cloth with stitched lips drawn on them over their mouths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Looking forward to advancing US-India defence partnership: Ambassador Juster on General Rawat's appointment as CDS

US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster on Monday congratulated Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat for being appointed as the first Chief of Defence Staff CDS and said he is looking forward to intensifying defence cooperation between the t...

Iran-backed Iraqi militia vows revenge to US airstrikes

An Iranian-backed militia said Monday that the death toll from US military strikes in Iraq and Syria against its fighters has risen to 25, vowing to exact revenge for the aggression of evil American ravens. The US attack the largest yet ta...

General Rawat's appointment as CDS a matter of pride and honour for Uttarakhand: CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivevdra Singh Rawat on Monday congratulated Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat on his appointment as the countrys first Chief of Defence Staff. Congratulating General Rawat on his appointment to the post, the chief mini...

UPDATE 2-Iraq condemns U.S. air strikes as unacceptable and dangerous

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on Monday condemned U.S. air strikes on Iranian-backed Iraqi militia bases, a move that could plunge Iraq further into the heart of a proxy conflict between Washington and Tehran. The United States mili...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019