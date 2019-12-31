Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iraq warns US ties at stake after deadly strikes

  • PTI
  • |
  • Baghdad
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 01:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 00:15 IST
Iraq warns US ties at stake after deadly strikes
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@AdilAbdAlMahdi)

Iraq's government warned Monday that its relations with the United States were at risk after deadly American airstrikes against a pro-Iran group sparked anger on the streets with protesters torching US flags. At least 25 fighters were killed in Sunday night's attacks which saw US planes hit several bases belonging to the Hezbollah Brigades, one of the most radical factions of Hashed al-Shaabi, a Tehran-backed Iraqi paramilitary coalition.

It came at a time when Iraq is caught up in mounting tensions between its allies Tehran and Washington and grappling with huge street protests against corruption but also against Iran's growing political influence in the country. The strikes "killed 25 and wounded 51, including commanders and fighters, and the toll could yet rise," said the Hashed, which holds major sway in Iraq.

Victims were still being pulled from the rubble of bases near Al-Qaim, an Iraqi district bordering Syria, on Monday, it said. Iraq's government, acting in a caretaker capacity following the resignation of prime minister Abdel Abdel Mahdi in the face of street protests, denounced the strikes and warned they could affect ties with Washington "American forces acted on their political priorities, not those of the Iraqis," a statement said, adding that such strikes "violate the sovereignty of Iraq".

The attacks "force Iraq to review its relations and its security, political and legal framework to protect its sovereignty", the government added. The warning came as demonstrators torched US flags in the Shiite-dominated southern cities of Basra and Najaf and in Kirkuk north of Baghdad while lawmakers called for US troops to be booted out of Iraq.

Parliament's deputy speaker, part of influential Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr's bloc, called on the Iraqi state to "take all necessary measures" in the face of the US attacks. Dozens of lawmakers called on the government to review an agreement allowing the deployment of 5,200 US soldiers in the country, saying the strikes amount to a violation that renders the pact obsolete.

US Assistant Secretary of State David Schenker said the strikes were a message to Iran after months of "restraint" by the administration of President Donald Trump. Schenker said the strikes were in retaliation for the death Friday of a US civilian contractor in Kirkuk in a Hezbollah Brigades rocket attack.

"We thought it important to hit a significant target set to send a very clear message to them about how serious we take American lives," Schenker told reporters.\ "This was a response that was serious, but was, I think in many ways, proportionate," he said.

"We don't want an escalation here, we want a de-escalation." Tensions have soared between the United States and Iran since Washington pulled out of a multilateral nuclear agreement with Tehran last year and imposed crippling sanctions Iraqi leaders fear their country could become a battleground between Tehran and Washington.

The office of Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, who is highly revered by Iraq's Shiite majority, denounced the attacks. "The authorities must prevent Iraq being used as a place for the settling of accounts," it said in reference to US-Iran tensions.

US sources say pro-Iran armed factions now pose a greater threat than the Islamic State group, whose rise saw the US freshly deploy troops on Iraqi soil. Sunday night's strikes revived calls from Iraq and beyond for US troops to leave.

Iraq's Hezbollah brigades demanded the "withdrawal of the American enemy", a call echoed by the pro-Iran groups Badr organization and Assaib Ahl al-Haq -- whose leaders were recently hit with US sanctions. "The American military presence has become a burden for the Iraqi state and a source of threat against our forces. It is therefore imperative for all of us to do everything to expel them by all legitimate means," the Assaib Ahl al-Haq said.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said the US had "shown its firm support for terrorism and its neglect for the independence and sovereignty of countries" by carrying out the attacks. Russia called the "exchange of strikes" in Iraq "unacceptable", and called for restraint from both sides. (AFP) IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street pulls back from records as investors take profits

Wall Streets major stock indexes slipped from record highs on Monday as investors booked profits from gains made this month after the United States and China reached a trade deal.The SP 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq w...

Report: Reds sign OF Akiyama to three-year, $15M deal

The Cincinnati Reds reportedly agreed to terms with Japanese outfielder Shogo Akiyama on a three-year, 15 million contract. Multiple Japanese media outlets reported the signing Monday, although there has been no official word from the Reds....

UPDATE 2-Pompeo to reaffirm U.S. support on visit to Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will reaffirm U.S. support for Ukraine this week, the State Department said on Monday, on the highest-level U.S. visit since President Donald Trumps impeachment over his handling of relations with Ukraine...

Seahawks expect S Diggs to return vs. Eagles

The Seattle Seahawks expect to have safety Quandre Diggs back in the lineup this week after the fifth-year veteran missed the previous two weeks due to an ankle injury. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said during a radio interview with Sea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019