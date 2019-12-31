FTSE 100 slips on year-end profit taking, stronger pound
London's FTSE 100 declined for the second straight session on Tuesday, as dealers booked year-end profits after the index's best run in three years and as a stronger pound hit shares of exporter firms. The FTSE 100, which had risen for 11 consecutive days earlier this month, fell 0.6% as a firmer sterling dragged exporter stocks such as BAT and AstraZeneca lower.
The FTSE 250 was flat by 0808 GMT in thin trading. UK markets will shut early on Tuesday and remain closed for New Years Day on Wednesday.
