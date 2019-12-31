Two militiamen wounded by stun grenades outside U.S. embassy in Baghdad -witness

Two Iraqi militiamen were wounded on Tuesday outside the U.S. embassy in Baghdad after stun grenades were thrown, apparently from inside the embassy compound, to force protesters to disperse, a Reuters witness said.

Blood could be seen on the face of one militiaman and on the stomach of the other as their colleagues carried them away from the scene, the witness said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.