Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's Prince William launches prize to solve Earth's top environmental challenges

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 18:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 18:02 IST
UK's Prince William launches prize to solve Earth's top environmental challenges
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Britain's Prince William launched a multi-million-pound prize on Tuesday to encourage the world's greatest problem-solvers to find answers to Earth's biggest environmental problems, saying the planet was now at a tipping point. The Earth shot Prize, described in its publicity as the "most prestigious environmental prize in history", will be awarded to five winners a year over the next decade with the aim of producing at least 50 solutions to the world's most pressing challenges.

"The earth is at a tipping point and we face a stark choice: either we continue as we are and irreparably damage our planet or we remember our unique power as human beings and our continual ability to lead, innovate and problem-solve," William, 37, said in a statement. "Remember the awe-inspiring civilizations that we have built, the life-saving technology we have created, the fact that we have put a man on the moon," he added. "People can achieve great things. The next 10 years present us with one of our greatest tests - a decade of action to repair the Earth."

The British royal family has for many years been vocal campaigners on a host of environmental issues, with William's father Prince Charles speaking out for decades about the impact of climate change and the importance of conservation. The Earth shot initiative, which comes after more than a year of consultations with over 60 organizations and experts, aims to generate new technologies, policies, and solutions for issues of climate and energy, nature and biodiversity, oceans, air pollution, and freshwater.

Kensington Palace said the prize drew its inspiration from the concept of Moonshots, which it said since the 1969 moon landings were synonymous with ambitious and ground-breaking goals. "Just as the Moonshot that (U.S. President) John F. Kennedy proposed in the 1960s catalyzed new technology such as the MRI scanner and satellite dishes, the Earthshots aim to launch their own tidal wave of ambition and innovation," the palace said.

It gave no detailed figures of the size of the prizes or how they would be funded, saying the project was supported by a global coalition of philanthropists and organizations. The project will be formally launched later in 2020 with challenges announced at events around the world and annual award ceremonies in different cities between 2021 and 2030.

A film to coincide with Tuesday's launch was narrated by veteran British broadcaster and naturalist David Attenborough, who has been making nature programs such as the popular Blue Planet series since the 1950s. "This year Prince William and a global alliance launch the most prestigious environment prize in history: The Earth shot Prize," Attenborough said, describing it as "a global prize designed to motivate and inspire a new generation of thinkers, leaders, and dreamers to think differently".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

This Is Us Season 4 episode 10 trailer shows Toby ‘silent’ to ‘emotional’ Kate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Karvy Group splits biz in two verticals; non-fin businesses to be housed in separate arm

Over a month after it was barred by Sebi from taking new clients for misusing clients securities, the troubled Karvy Group on Tuesday announced corporate restructuring to separate non-financial businesses from the financial ones. It has als...

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says No Price Stabilisation Transactions Executed Yet

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO RECEIVES NOTIFICATION FROM GOLDMAN SACHS SAUDI ARABIA IN CONNECTION WITH IPO AND THIRD MID-STABILISATION AS OF DATE OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, NO PRICE STABILISATION TRANSACTIONS HAVE BEEN EXECUTED STABILISATION PERIOD EXP...

BEST, railways to ply late night services on New Year's Eve

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport BEST and zonal railways have announced special late night services on New Years Eve, officials here said. While the BEST plans to operate 20 extra buses on seven routes connecting the citys se...

7 members of inter-state gang involved in 14 offences held

7 members of inter-state gang involved in 14 offences held Hyderabad, Dec 31 PTISeven members of the notorious inter-state Ghuman nomadic gang have been arrested here and 14 offences they committed in Telangana and other states over t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019