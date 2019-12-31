Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 6-Violent protests erupt around U.S. Embassy in Baghdad after U.S. air strikes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Baghdad
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 20:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 20:37 IST
UPDATE 6-Violent protests erupt around U.S. Embassy in Baghdad after U.S. air strikes
Iraqis burn US flag in protest after an airstrike at the headquarters of Kataib Hezbollah militia group in Qaim Image Credit: ANI

Protesters and militia fighters enraged by U.S. airstrikes on Iraq staged a violent demonstration outside the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday, torching a security post and hurling stones at security forces and embassy guards hit back with stun grenades and tear gas.

Iraqi officials said the ambassador and other staff had been evacuated, but this could not be confirmed with American officials. In Washington, U.S. President Donald Trump accused Iran of orchestrating the violence and said Tehran would be held responsible.

The protesters and militiamen stormed and burned a security post at the entrance of the U.S. Embassy but did not breach the main compound, Reuters witnesses said. They threw stones at the gate while others chanted, "No, no, America! No, no, Trump!"

Iraqi special forces were deployed around the main gate to prevent them from entering the embassy. U.S.-trained and -equipped Iraqi Counter-Terrorism forces later reinforced them. Medical sources said 12 militiamen were wounded by the tear gas and stun grenades fired to disperse the crowd.

U.S. planes on Sunday had attacked bases belonging to an Iranian-backed militia - an action that risks drawing Iraq further into a proxy conflict between Washington and Tehran at a time when mass protests are challenging Iraq's political system. The attack on the Kataib Hezbollah militia was in response to the killing of a U.S. civilian contractor in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base.

"Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many. We strongly responded, and always will," Trump said in a tweet. "Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified."

Two Iraqi foreign ministry officials said the U.S. ambassador and other staff had left, but they did not say when. The Washington Post reported that inside the embassy, U.S. diplomats and staffers were huddled in a fortified safe room, according to two reached by a messaging app.

A few hours into the protest, tear gas was fired in an attempt to disperse the crowd and some of the militias encouraged protesters through loudspeakers to leave. "We have delivered our message, please leave the area to avoid bloodshed," one announcement said.

Security guards inside the embassy also fired stun grenades at protesters outside the gates of the compound. Reuters correspondents heard at least seven loud bangs. A Reuters witness saw blood on the face of one wounded militiamen and on the stomach of the other as their colleagues carried them away from the scene.

'CLOSED IN THE NAME OF THE PEOPLE' Iraqis have been taking to the streets in their thousands almost daily to condemn, among other things, militias such as Kataib Hezbollah and their Iranian patrons that support Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi's government.

But on Tuesday, it was the militias who protested, spraying "Closed in the name of the people" on the gates of the U.S. Embassy and smashed the surveillance cameras around the building with bricks and stones. Qais al-Khazali, leader of the Iranian-backed Asaib Ahl al-Haq militia, and many other senior leaders were among the protesters.

"Americans are unwanted in Iraq. They are a source of evil and we want them to leave," Khazali told Reuters. Khazali is one of the most feared and respected Shi'ite militia leaders in Iraq, and one of Iran's most important allies.

Kataib Hezbollah is one of the smallest but most potent of the Iranian-backed militias. Its flags were hung on the fence surrounding the embassy. Militia commander Jamal Jaafar Ibrahimi, also known as Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, and Badr Organisation leader Hadi al-Amiri were also at the protest.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke to Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi and President Barham Salih by telephone from Washington and he said they had guaranteed the safety of U.S. personnel and property. "The Secretary made clear the United States will protect and defend its people, who are there to support a sovereign and independent Iraq," a State Department spokeswoman said.

More than 5,000 U.S. troops are stationed in Iraq supporting local forces, though Iraq has rejected any long-term presence of additional U.S. forces that crossed its border during an American withdrawal from northern Syria. Sunday's airstrikes killed at least 25 fighters and wounded 55.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

This Is Us Season 4 episode 10 trailer shows Toby ‘silent’ to ‘emotional’ Kate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

V K Yadav to continue as Railway Board Chairman for one more year

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Tuesday approved the re-employment of V K Yadav as the Chairman of Railway Board for a period of one year. Yadav had taken over as Railway Board Chairman from Ashwani Lohani, who had retired from...

Nabarangpur minor girl not raped, but killed: Police

The Odisha Police on Tuesday said the postmortem report of the 16-year-old girl, whose body was found in a paddy field in Nabarangpur district on November 13, said that she was not raped as alleged, but murdered. DIG Southern Range Satyabr...

BJP to announce its Delhi CM face in first week of Jan: Sources

The BJP may announce its chief ministerial face for the Delhi Assembly polls in the first week of January, party sources said on Tuesday. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party has been trying to corner the BJP over the leadership issues in its Delhi u...

Highlights at 2120 hours

Following are the top stories at 2120 hours NATION DEL100 CITIZENSHIP-LDALL STATESKerala Assembly passes resolution to scrap CAA Centre mulls online process for citizenship in new law ThiruvananthapuramNew Delhi The Kerala Assembly on Tuesd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019