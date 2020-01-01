Kim Jong-un: North Korea ending test moratoriums

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has declared that Pyongyang is abandoning its moratoriums on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests, state media reported on Wednesday.

"There is no ground for us to get unilaterally bound to the commitment any longer," the official KCNA news agency cited him telling ruling party officials.

"The world will witness a new strategic weapon to be possessed by the DPRK in the near future," it cited him as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.