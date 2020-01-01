US sends hundreds of new troops to Kuwait after Baghdad unrest: US official

The US has deployed hundreds of troops to Kuwait after an attack on the American embassy in Baghdad, an American official said on Wednesday, telling AFP they would likely be sent to neighboring Iraq.

"At least 500 members of the US Army's 82nd Airborne Division have left Fort Bragg in the US, and up to 4,000 may ultimately be deployed," the official said.

