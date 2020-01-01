Iran's Khamenei condemns US 'malice' over Iraq strikes
Tehran, Jan 1 (AFP) Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday strongly condemned US air strikes on a militant group in Iraq, in his first comments since the weekend raids.
"The Iranian govt & nation & I strongly condemn the US's malice," Khamenei said on his official Twitter account, referring to Sunday's deadly US strikes on the Hashed al-Shaabi militants. (AFP) RUP
