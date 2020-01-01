2 terrorists arrested for killing 2 Pakistani policemen gunned down by assailants

Two terrorists arrested for their involvement in the killing of two policemen on polio duty last month were gunned down by unknown gunmen in police custody on Wednesday while they were being taken for an identification parade in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials said. The incident happened when Hamidulla and Osama Saeed were being taken to the Markhanai area under police custody when the gunmen opened fire at the two killing them on the spot.

The two were arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police for killing two police officials deployed on polio duty on December 18. "The terrorists were arrested a few days ago and were being shifted to the Markhanai area for identification parade when the armed assailants ambushed them and killed on the spot," the police said in a statement.

However, the police team remained unhurt in the incident. "The police have shifted the dead bodies to district headquarter for autopsy," the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.