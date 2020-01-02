Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan's Naruhito hopes for a year without natural disasters

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 09:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 09:36 IST
Japan's Naruhito hopes for a year without natural disasters
Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Japan's new Emperor Naruhito said Thursday he hoped for a year without natural disasters, delivering his first New Year speech since ascending the Chrysanthemum Throne to tens of thousands of well-wishers. "I'm glad to celebrate the New Year together with you," Naruhito told the crowd, many waving Japanese flags and shouting "Banzai", meaning "long life".

"On the other hand, I'm worried about many people still living difficult lives because of typhoons and heavy rain last year," said the 59-year-old emperor, accompanied by Empress Masako. "I hope this year will be a good and peaceful year without any natural disasters," he said.

Last month the royal couple visited people in Japan's northeastern region hit by powerful typhoon Hagibis in October, which killed more than 80 people and caused huge damage to local infrastructure. Also attending the traditional New year celebration was Naruhito's father Akihito, who became the first Japanese monarch to abdicate in around two centuries when he stepped down from the throne on April 30, ending his three-decade reign.

Naruhito formally proclaimed his ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne in October in front of royals and leaders from around the world. The central Tokyo palace, surrounded by stone walls and moats, is opened to the public twice a year -- on the emperor's birthday and the second day of New Year -- for the royal family to greet well-wishers.

The emperor will appear four more times at the balcony later in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

WRAPUP 5-Protesters burn security post at U.S. Embassy in Iraq; Pentagon sending additional troops to region

Health News Roundup: U.S. vaping-related deaths rise to 55, pneumonia outbreak and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Baseball-Don Larsen, who pitched perfect World Series game, dies at 90

Don Larsen, who pitched the only perfect game in World Series history for the New York Yankees in 1956, died Wednesday, his agent said. He was 90 years old. Larsen died of esophageal cancer in Hayden, Idaho, Andrew Levy, who represented the...

Pak shells border areas in Poonch, first ceasefire violation of 2020

The Pakistan Army shelled mortars along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, a defence spokesman said on Thursday. The Indian Army retaliated to the shelling that took place on Wednesday night.Pakistan Army initiated u...

UPDATE 4-Sixteen inmates killed in Mexican prison fight, scarring troubled system

Sixteen inmates were killed and five wounded in a prison fight in the northern Mexican state of Zacatecas, authorities said, in one of the worst outbreaks of violence in the countrys penal system since President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador ...

PM greets people on birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on the 353rd birth anniversary of Gobind Singh, saying what the 10th Sikh guru strived for is relevant even today. We bow to the venerable Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on his Prakash Parv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020