REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. ET

Supporters of Iranian-backed Iraqi paramilitary groups who stormed the U.S. Embassy’s perimeter and hurled rocks in two days of protests withdrew on Wednesday after Washington dispatched extra troops and threatened reprisals against Tehran.

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/ Hundreds arrested in Hong Kong in New Year's Day protests: police

HONG KONG (Reuters) - About 400 people were arrested in New Year’s Day protests in Hong Kong after what started as a peaceful pro-democracy march of tens of thousands spiraled into chaotic scenes with police firing tear gas to disperse the crowds. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-CHIEFJUSTICE/ Emerging from the shadows: the U.S. chief justice who will preside over Trump's trial

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts will be a central figure in the ongoing drama of the Donald Trump presidency in coming months. He is due to preside over a Senate impeachment trial, while the Supreme Court he leads will rule on a titanic clash over the president’s attempts to keep his financial records secret. USA-ELECTION-FUNDRAISING/

Democrat Buttigieg's presidential campaign raises $24.7 million in fourth quarter (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg raised $24.7 million in the fourth quarter, his campaign announced on Wednesday, well ahead of the $19.1 million he collected in the third quarter.

BUSINESS NISSAN-GHOSN-RAID/

Tokyo prosecutors raid residence of former Nissan boss Ghosn: NHK TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo prosecutors on Thursday raided the residence of former Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman Carlos Ghosn, Japanese public broadcaster NHK said.

AIRBUS-DELIVERIES-EXCLUSIVE/ Exclusive: Airbus beats goal with 863 jet deliveries in 2019, ousts Boeing from top spot

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus has become the world’s largest planemaker for the first time since 2011 after delivering a forecast-beating 863 aircraft in 2019, seizing the crown from embattled U.S. rival Boeing (BA.N), airport and tracking sources said on Wednesday. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-JUSTIN-BIEBER/ Justin Bieber to chronicle comeback in YouTube documentary series

(Reuters) - Teen heartthrob Justin Bieber is opening up about his creative and personal life through a 10-part documentary ahead of a career comeback after three years away from the spotlight. SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA-DAVID-STERN/ Former NBA Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

(Reuters) - Former National Basketball Association Commissioner David Stern, who oversaw explosive growth in the popularity of the game during his 30-year tenure, died on Wednesday at the age of 77, the league said. VENEZUELA-BASEBALL/

Venezuela baseball says pros to return for playoffs, exempt from U.S. sanctions CARACAS (Reuters) - Players affiliated with Major League Baseball (MLB) will participate in Venezuela’s upcoming playoffs, the country’s baseball league said, after receiving an exemption from U.S. sanctions meant to force out socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

UPCOMING POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

TURKEY-POLITICS/ERDOGAN Turkey's Erdogan makes speech and hosts dinner for state officials

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech at a city and security symposium (0800 GMT) and hosts a dinner with representatives of the legislative, executive and judicial branches of the state (1500 GMT). 2 Jan 08:00 ET, 13:00 GMT

GREECE-CYPRUS/ISRAEL-PIPELINE (PIX) (TV) Greece, Israel, Cyprus sign deal on gas pipeline

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Nicos Anastasiades, the president of Cyprus, attend signing of an agreement on the so-called EastMed pipeline in Athens by their energy ministers. 2 Jan 16:30 ET, 21:30 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/JURY (PIX) (TV)

Motivated by #MeToo? Vetting jurors in Weinstein case will be a challenge, experts say As former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein goes to trial on rape charges next week in Manhattan, lawyers will need to keep an eye out for jurors who want to use the case to make a statement about sexual abuse following the rise of the #MeToo movement, legal experts say.

2 Jan 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

LIBYA-SECURITY/TURKEY Turkish parliament debates and votes on bill to send soldiers to Libya

The Turkish parliament debates and votes on a bill to send Turkish forces to Libya in line with a military agreement made earlier this month. 2 Jan 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

