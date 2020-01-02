Left Menu
Development News Edition

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. ET

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 11:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 11:31 IST
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. ET

Supporters of Iranian-backed Iraqi paramilitary groups who stormed the U.S. Embassy’s perimeter and hurled rocks in two days of protests withdrew on Wednesday after Washington dispatched extra troops and threatened reprisals against Tehran.

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/ Hundreds arrested in Hong Kong in New Year's Day protests: police

HONG KONG (Reuters) - About 400 people were arrested in New Year’s Day protests in Hong Kong after what started as a peaceful pro-democracy march of tens of thousands spiraled into chaotic scenes with police firing tear gas to disperse the crowds. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-CHIEFJUSTICE/ Emerging from the shadows: the U.S. chief justice who will preside over Trump's trial

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts will be a central figure in the ongoing drama of the Donald Trump presidency in coming months. He is due to preside over a Senate impeachment trial, while the Supreme Court he leads will rule on a titanic clash over the president’s attempts to keep his financial records secret. USA-ELECTION-FUNDRAISING/

Democrat Buttigieg's presidential campaign raises $24.7 million in fourth quarter (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg raised $24.7 million in the fourth quarter, his campaign announced on Wednesday, well ahead of the $19.1 million he collected in the third quarter.

BUSINESS NISSAN-GHOSN-RAID/

Tokyo prosecutors raid residence of former Nissan boss Ghosn: NHK TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo prosecutors on Thursday raided the residence of former Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman Carlos Ghosn, Japanese public broadcaster NHK said.

AIRBUS-DELIVERIES-EXCLUSIVE/ Exclusive: Airbus beats goal with 863 jet deliveries in 2019, ousts Boeing from top spot

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus has become the world’s largest planemaker for the first time since 2011 after delivering a forecast-beating 863 aircraft in 2019, seizing the crown from embattled U.S. rival Boeing (BA.N), airport and tracking sources said on Wednesday. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-JUSTIN-BIEBER/ Justin Bieber to chronicle comeback in YouTube documentary series

(Reuters) - Teen heartthrob Justin Bieber is opening up about his creative and personal life through a 10-part documentary ahead of a career comeback after three years away from the spotlight. SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA-DAVID-STERN/ Former NBA Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

(Reuters) - Former National Basketball Association Commissioner David Stern, who oversaw explosive growth in the popularity of the game during his 30-year tenure, died on Wednesday at the age of 77, the league said. VENEZUELA-BASEBALL/

Venezuela baseball says pros to return for playoffs, exempt from U.S. sanctions CARACAS (Reuters) - Players affiliated with Major League Baseball (MLB) will participate in Venezuela’s upcoming playoffs, the country’s baseball league said, after receiving an exemption from U.S. sanctions meant to force out socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

UPCOMING POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

TURKEY-POLITICS/ERDOGAN Turkey's Erdogan makes speech and hosts dinner for state officials

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech at a city and security symposium (0800 GMT) and hosts a dinner with representatives of the legislative, executive and judicial branches of the state (1500 GMT). 2 Jan 08:00 ET, 13:00 GMT

GREECE-CYPRUS/ISRAEL-PIPELINE (PIX) (TV) Greece, Israel, Cyprus sign deal on gas pipeline

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Nicos Anastasiades, the president of Cyprus, attend signing of an agreement on the so-called EastMed pipeline in Athens by their energy ministers. 2 Jan 16:30 ET, 21:30 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/JURY (PIX) (TV)

Motivated by #MeToo? Vetting jurors in Weinstein case will be a challenge, experts say As former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein goes to trial on rape charges next week in Manhattan, lawyers will need to keep an eye out for jurors who want to use the case to make a statement about sexual abuse following the rise of the #MeToo movement, legal experts say.

2 Jan 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

LIBYA-SECURITY/TURKEY Turkish parliament debates and votes on bill to send soldiers to Libya

The Turkish parliament debates and votes on a bill to send Turkish forces to Libya in line with a military agreement made earlier this month. 2 Jan 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

WRAPUP 5-Protesters burn security post at U.S. Embassy in Iraq; Pentagon sending additional troops to region

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

Japanese authorities allowed ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn to carry a spare French passport in a locked case while out on bail, public broadcaster NHK said on Thursday, shedding some light on how he managed a dramatic escape to Lebanon. P...

UPDATE 3-Taiwan military chief among eight dead as helicopter makes forced landing

Taiwans top military official was among eight people killed on Thursday after the helicopter carrying them made a forced landing in a mountainous area near the capital Taipei, the defence ministry said. The main portion of the helicopter la...

China blue chips hit near 2-year high on trade optimism, policy support

Chinese blue-chip stocks started the New Year on Thursday at their highest level in almost two years, after U.S. President Donald Trump set the date for sealing a Phase 1 trade deal with Beijing, and as the Chinese central bank signaled fur...

Greek star Tsitsipas ready for the top

Brisbane, Jan 2 AFP With wins over the big three of world tennis already under his belt in 2019, Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas said Thursday he believed he had the ammunition to take the world number one ranking. Tsitsipas became the younge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020