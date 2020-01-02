Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uber Eats goes local to find its niche in South African food fight

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cape Town
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 12:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 12:30 IST
Uber Eats goes local to find its niche in South African food fight
Image Credit: Twitter (@Reuters)

A stone's throw from Nelson Mandela's former home in South Africa's Soweto township, Dumile Badela's restaurant is now more hectic and lucrative than ever, thanks to Uber Eats, his hungriest customer yet. Having already dominated Africa's ride-hailing sector, Uber is trying to conquer the food delivery market by leveraging its massive fleet of drivers in the continent's most developed economy and tracking popular food choices and destinations.

The prize is big. The country's online food delivery industry was worth 10.49 billion rand ($713 million) in 2019, according to data portal Statista. And with growth pegged at nearly 14% annually, it will hit 17.6 billion rand by 2023. Surprisingly perhaps, Uber got off to a tricky start.

An initial focus on high-end restaurants proved to be a mistake in a country perpetually on the verge of recession. The San Francisco-based app is now targeting traditional, local fare. In May, it launched in Soweto, where it works with around 20 partners and is adding more local foods to its 480,000 menu items, dispatching dishes like stewed tripe, caterpillars, cow heels and sheep's head to mostly middle-class customers who crave a taste of home.

"I'd say Uber Eats has improved our sales by about 15% to 20%. But I'm targeting even more, up to 50%," Badela says. "There's huge opportunity." It could be a win-win; Uber posted a $1.16 billion third-quarter loss and Uber Eats is the company's fastest-growing business, contributing more than 10% of its quarterly revenue of $3.8 billion.

TAKING ON MR D Uber isn't alone in wanting a large piece of the South African pie.

Launched in the early 1990s as a call-and-deliver service, South Africa's Mr. D Food - part of Naspers-controlled e-commerce firm Take-a-Lot - is the established player. Some two million South Africans have downloaded their app. It boasts 700,000 active monthly users, and over the past 12 months processed 1.5 billion rand in food orders.

Uber Eats said it's recorded 2.1 million app downloads since its 2016 launch but declined to give figures for food sales. Between them, the two companies have captured around 80%-90% of South Africa's food-hailing market, according to research firm Insight Surveys.

They'll soon be joined by Bolt, the ride-hailing firm formerly known as Taxify, which is Uber's main competition in Africa. The Estonian company plans to launch its food delivery service in South Africa early next year. "There is space for three, possibly four key market players, as the market is still in its infancy and will continue to show rapid growth in the future," said Yashvir Maharaj, research director at Insight Surveys.

LOCAL FLAVOUR Uber is using data from its rides service to monitor popular food destinations and is tracking popular food searches on the Uber Eats app to gauge what people are craving.

In South Africa, it has found that Soweto and other traditionally black townships have a reservoir of middle-class consumers who may move further afield and crave a taste of home. "Now that we're in Soweto we want to take those experiences and expand them to other townships, and go even deeper into Soweto," Dave Kitley, Uber Eats' General Manager for South Africa, told Reuters.

"We're thinking a lot about migration ... When they move, their taste buds move with them." That's something George Makume, the Soweto-raised owner of So Cafe, understands.

Three years ago, he opened his restaurant in the middle-class suburb of Roodepoort, 25 kilometers (16 miles) west of Soweto, noticing a lack of traditional food options despite a growing number of black professionals moving to the area. "People grew up with this kind of food, but it's difficult to find unless you travel 20 or 30 kilometers to Soweto," he said.

Among his best-sellers are skopo - sheep's head steam-cooked or grilled on an open fire - followed by "Mogodu Mondays" - a 2-for-1 special of spicy tripe and maize porridge. Since partnering with Uber Eats, and more recently Mr D Food, Makume said his weekday sales have jumped 30%-40%.

Back at Badela's restaurant where evening prep is under way, he says there's plenty of business to go around. "I'm not the only one in Soweto offering this kind of food. There are many places," he says. "So if I succeed, the guys selling amanqgina (pig trotters), namatwana (chicken feet) and skopo will say 'Yo! I can do it as well.'"

That's a potential boon for black communities, where unemployment typically outstrips the nationwide average of nearly 30%. ($1 = 14.7075 rand)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

WRAPUP 5-Protesters burn security post at U.S. Embassy in Iraq; Pentagon sending additional troops to region

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Gold imports dip 7 pc in Apr-Nov to USD 20.57 bn

Indias gold imports, which have a bearing on the current account deficit CAD, fell about 7 per cent to USD 20.57 billion during April-November period of the ongoing financial year, according to the commerce ministry data. Imports of the yel...

7 killed in road accidents in Odisha

At least seven people, including a woman, were killed and as many seriously injured in separate road accidents in Kendrapara, Ganjam, Balasore and Rayagada districts of Odisha since Wednesday, police said. At least two persons were killed ...

BSP's Sudhindra Bhadoria slams those calling Faiz Ahmed Faiz's poem offensive to Hindu sentiments

Bahujan Samaj Party BSP national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria hit out at those saying that Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmed Faizs poem Hum Dekhenge is offensive to Hindu sentiments. Faiz Ahmed Faiz was a revolutionary poet from Pakistan who was...

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

Japanese authorities allowed ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn to carry a spare French passport in a locked case while out on bail, public broadcaster NHK said on Thursday, shedding some light on how he managed a dramatic escape to Lebanon. P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020