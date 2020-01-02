Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 5-Taiwan's military chief among eight dead in helicopter crash

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Taipei
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 15:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 15:37 IST
UPDATE 5-Taiwan's military chief among eight dead in helicopter crash
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Taiwan's top military official was among eight people killed on Thursday after a helicopter carrying them to visit soldiers crashed in a mountainous area near the capital Taipei, the defense ministry said. The main portion of the helicopter lay in a northern forest wreathed in mist, its blades shattered, as dozens of rescuers combed the wreck for survivors, pictures released by emergency authorities showed.

The reasons for the crash, in the wake of a forced landing, were unknown, the military said in a statement, adding that the chief of general staff, Air Force General Shen Yi-ming, had died, while five of the 13 aboard survived. Shen, who took up his post in July, was Taiwan's highest-ranking general to die in the line of duty, President Tsai Ing-wen said, adding that she had asked the defense minister to launch an investigation.

"We must find out the reason for the incident," she told reporters in the northeastern county of Yilan, where the helicopter had been heading after setting out from Taipei. "Most importantly, (we) must ensure the stability of our military and national defense."

The defense ministry said it had dispatched a rescue team following the Black Hawk helicopter's crash in New Taipei City after aviation authorities lost contact with the craft at 8:22 a.m. "Eight of our colleagues were killed," a military spokesman told a news conference broadcast to live on television.

CAMPAIGN EVENTS CANCELLED The incident, which comes a week before democratic Taiwan holds presidential and parliamentary elections on Jan. 11, disrupted campaign events.

Tsai, who is seeking re-election, canceled all campaign activities until Saturday, while opposition presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu of the Kuomintang party called off campaigns until Friday. "Kuomintang urges related authorities to probe the incident as soon as possible and make a thorough check on the same type of aircraft to prevent the tragedy from happening again," the party said in a statement.

The helicopter involved in Thursday's incident was one of 60 UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters the United States sold to Taiwan in 2010, the official Central News Agency said. Although the United States has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, it is the island's strongest international backer and main arms supplier.

The de facto U.S. embassy in Taiwan expressed its condolences, saying it stood ready to assist in the aftermath of the tragedy, but without detailing what such help might entail. The incident was the latest aviation accident in Taiwan, after the 2018 crash of a Black Hawk helicopter off its east coast killed six people aboard, and the crash of an F-16 fighter jet killed a pilot the same year.

In 2016, the navy fired a supersonic missile in error, hitting a fishing boat in waters that separate Taiwan from diplomatic rival China. China, which claims Taiwan as its territory to be brought under Beijing's control by force if necessary, regularly calls the island the most sensitive issue in its ties with the United States.

Taiwan says it is an independent country called the Republic of China, its official name.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Yalochat Brings Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance an Innovative and Personalised HR Solution in India

Yalochats AI based solution helps reduce HR response time, improve quality of employee interactions and increase HR efficiencies NEW DELHI, Jan. 2, 2020 PRNewswire -- Yalochat, an artificial intelligence-driven customer relationship manage...

I'm a commercial actor: Akshaye Khanna

Akshaye Khanna believes he is a hardcore commercial actor in Bollywood and the fact that his recent films -- The Accidental Prime Minister or Section 375 -- are not considered mainstream annoys him. Pointing out to his films such as Border,...

Cong workers protest Praniti Shinde's non-inclusion in Cabinet

Youth Congress workers staged a sit-in outside the party office in Solapur on Thursday to protest against the non-inclusion of party MLA Praniti Shinde in the Maharashtra Cabinet. The MLA, daughter of former Union minister and Congress vet...

'Traditionalist' McGrath not in favour of four-day Tests

Australia pace legend Glenn McGrath on Thursday termed himself a traditionalist and said he is dead against the idea of shortening the five-day game to a four-day affair as proposed by the ICC. The ICC is considering the introduction of fou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020