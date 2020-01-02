Carlos Ghosn says family played no role in escape from Japan - statement
The family of former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn played no role in his escape from Japan, Ghosn said in a statement on Thursday, days after his abrupt arrival in Beirut from Tokyo, where he faces trial for alleged financial misconduct.
"There has been speculation in the media that my wife Carole, and other members of my family played a role in my departure from Japan. All such speculation is inaccurate and false," said the statement.
"I alone arranged for my departure. My family had no role whatsoever," it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
