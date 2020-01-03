REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10:00 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Thursday there were indications Iran or forces it backs may be planning additional attacks, warning that the “game has changed” and it was possible the United States might have to take preemptive action to protect American lives.

SYRIA-SECURITY-IDLIB/ Trump, Erdogan agree on need for de-escalation in Idlib, Syria -White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan agreed on the need to de-escalate tensions in Idlib, Syria, the White House said on Thursday, a day after eight people were killed in a Syrian missile strike in the province. U.S.

USA-ELECTION-FUNDRAISING/ Happy New Year for Sanders, Trump in campaign fundraising hauls

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Bernie Sanders raised more than $34.5 million in the last quarter of 2019, the largest three-month haul for a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, while Republican President Donald Trump drew $46 million on the heels of his impeachment, their campaigns said on Thursday. USA-ELECTION-BIDEN-FUNDRAISING/

U.S. presidential hopeful Joe Biden has best fundraising quarter of his campaign NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden took in $22.7 million in the last three months of 2019, his campaign said in a statement on Thursday, a pickup in fundraising just weeks before voters kick off the party’s nominating process.

BUSINESS NISSAN-GHOSN-RAID/

Lebanon receives Interpol arrest warrant for ex-Nissan boss Ghosn BEIRUT/TOKYO (Reuters) - Lebanon received an Interpol arrest warrant on Thursday for former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, while Turkey launched an investigation into his daring escape from Japan via Istanbul.

USA-ECONOMY-UNEMPLOYMENT/ U.S. jobless claims edge lower but trend points to uptick in filings

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing claims for jobless benefits edged lower last week, a positive signal for the U.S. labor market amid recent signs that new claims may be trending slightly higher. ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-WOMEN/ Female directors reached record highs in 2019 Hollywood

The number of women behind the camera on Hollywood movies jumped to record levels in 2019, with 12 directing top-grossing films including “Frozen II,” “Captain Marvel” and “Hustlers,” two studies showed on Thursday. PEOPLE-HARVEY-WEINSTEIN-JURY/

Motivated by #MeToo? Vetting jurors in Weinstein case will be a challenge, experts say NEW YORK (Reuters) - As former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein goes to trial on rape charges next week in Manhattan, lawyers will need to keep an eye out for jurors who want to use the case to make a statement about sexual abuse following the rise of the #MeToo movement, legal experts said.

SPORTS ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CBJ-TORTORELLA-FINE/

NHL fines Jackets coach Tortorella $20K for rant Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella was fined $20,000 by the NHL for his comments regarding the officiating in his team’s 3-2 shootout loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.

TENNIS-ATPCUP/ Tennis-Djokovic and Nadal rally for merger of ATP Cup and Davis Cup

SYDNEY, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal urged organisers of the ATP Cup and Davis Cup Finals to consider a possible merger, saying it makes little sense to have two men's team competitions on the tennis calendar. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS NORTH MACEDONIA-POLITICS/

N.Macedonia's prime minister steps down ahead of April 12 vote North Macedonia's prime minister steps down to allow caretaker government to take over and oversee parliamentary elections on April 12,called after EU failed to set date to start accession talks with Skopje despite name agreement with Greece. The procedure is in line with the country's constitution.

Jan 3 VENEZUELA-POLITICS/GUAIDO-PROFILE (PIX) (TV)

Juan Guaido profile ahead of Venezuela congress leadership vote Profile of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido ahead of leadership vote which may or may not extend Guaido's tenure as National Assembly leader. The vote held on January 5 will be a crucial test for the opposition leader who galvanized efforts to oust Nicolas Maduro but has struggled to bring change to the OPEC nation.

Jan 3 BISSAU-POLITICS/

Losing Guinea-Bissau presidential candidate to challenge result The losing candidate in Guinea-Bissau’s presidential run-off, Domingos Simoes Pereira, says the results are tainted by fraud and plans to challenge them in court. Pereira, who leads the majority party in parliament, lost out to ex-prime minster and former army general Umaro Cissoko Embalo, who received 54% of the vote, according to the electoral commission.

Jan 3 USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA

U.S. appeals court weighs House bid to force ex-White House lawyer to testify and bid to see secret Mueller probe material A U.S. appeals court will hear arguments on a House of Representatives committee's bid to force former White House lawyer Don McGahn to testify about potential obstruction of justice by President Trump in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. In a second session at the same court, judges will hear arguments on the House’s effort to gain access to certain secret grand jury material from Mueller’s probe. 3 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS ALPHABET-SIDEWALK/

Alphabet's Toronto smart city proposal faces timber innovation challenge An Alphabet company's vision for a 'smart city' project in Toronto includes buildings made of timber that are five times the current limit, potentially steering the company into the troubled waters of timber innovation in Canada.

Jan 3 PHILIPPINES-BUDGET/

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte likely to sign the $80 billion budget for 2020 Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte likely to sign the 4.1 trillion pesos national government budget that would help achieve its target of 6.5%-7.5% GDP growth this year.

Jan 3 USA-TRADE/CHINA-AGRICULTURE (PIX)

INSIGHT-U.S. farmers see another bleak year despite Trump trade deal As the U.S. farm economy reels from the worst harvest in decades after nearly two years of the trade war, U.S. grain growers are struggling to decide what crops might keep them in business. U.S. President Donald Trump's assurances of a Phase 1 trade deal have brought little comfort because China still has not confirmed commitments to buy U.S. crops.

3 Jan 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT SPAIN-ECONOMY/UNEMPLOYED

Spain Labour Ministry to publish registered unemployed level (December 2019) 3 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT USA-WORD/

It's all in a word: top U.S. linguists vote on "Word of the Decade" Hundreds of leading American linguists gather to pick the U.S. "Word of the Year" and "Word of the Decade," with nominees like "OK Boomer" and "millennial" carrying a powerful social punch.

Jan 3 CONGO-ARTS/SINGER (PIX) (TV)

Prize-winning Congolese singer says success ‘didn’t fall from the sky’ Celine Banza, a 22 year-old Congolese singer, won the prestigious Radio France International Discovery Award in November. She is still getting used to the glare of the limelight and hopes the prize will jumpstart her international career.

Jan 3 AWARDS-GOLDEN GLOBES/ (PIX)

Wicked Ricky takes on Golden Globes in Trump, #MeToo era The Golden Globes kick off the Hollywood awards season on Sunday but the most talked-about attraction at the boozy dinner in Beverly Hills may be the wicked tongue of host Ricky Gervais. Whether Hollywood's A-listers and American television audiences will still embrace him four years after his last stint remains to be seen. 3 Jan 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE NEW YORK-STABBING/ (PIX)

Suspect in stabbings at Hasidic rabbi's New York home due in court Grafton Thomas, from Greenwood Lake, New York, is due to return to court in the town of Ramapo on Friday after he was arraigned on Sunday on five counts of attempted murder and ordered held on $5 million bail.

Jan 3 PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/FALL (PIX) (TV)

A look at the rise and fall of the media mogul Highlights and low points of Harvey Weinstein's career. 3 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SPORTS SOCCER-ITALY-MIL/IBRAHIMOVIC (PIX) (TV) Soccer AC Milan's new striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic holds news conference

Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic re-joins AC Milan and speaks to media 3 Jan 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY USA-POLLUTION/HOUSTON (PIX)

WIDER IMAGE - These Houston residents dream of moving to where the air is clear On the east side of Houston, the white plumes of the Texas oil and chemical refineries are a constant backdrop for residents of the Manchester neighborhood. Some residents say the air has a chemical-based smell that they find hard to describe but disappears once they drive a few miles away from the homes that stretch along the Houston Ship Channel, a waterway connecting the plants to the ocean. They claim that the pollution is taking a toll on their health, although the scientific evidence does not prove that.

3 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

