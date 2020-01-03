Iran Guards ex-head vows 'revenge' on US over Soleimani death

A former head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards said revenge would be exacted on the United States for killing the commander of its Quds Force, Qasem Soleimani, in Baghdad on Friday.

"Soleimani joined his martyr brothers but we will exact terrible vengeance upon America," Mohsen Rezai, who currently heads the Expediency Council, wrote on Twitter.

