Indonesia floods: Toll rises to 43

The number of people killed in the heavy floods in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta and adjacent regions has increased to 43, the Jakarta Post reported on Friday, citing the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management.

Heavy rains have been lashing Greater Jakarta since New Year's Eve. The ensuing floods were further aggravated after several rivers burst banks. Public transportation has been severely disrupted, and several areas have got completely isolated and inaccessible for rescuers to reach.

Aside from physical danger, floods have increased the risk of outbreaks of potentially fatal waterborne diseases such as typhoid fever, cholera, and dysentery. (Sputnik/ANI)

