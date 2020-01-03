France to work for Middle East stability after U.S. strike - minister

France's priority is to stabilize the Middle East, French Junior Foreign Affairs Minister Amelie de Montchalin said on Friday after a U.S. airstrike killed Iran's Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani. "What is happening is what we feared: tensions between the United States and Iran are increasing," Montchalin told RTL radio. "The priority is to stabilize the region."

The minister said top French officials would make high-level contacts with senior players in the region.

