Iraq president condemns U.S. strike, urges restraint

Iraqi President Barham Salih condemned on Friday the U.S. airstrike on Baghdad airport that killed Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran's elite Quds force, and urged restraint from all parties.

Iraq must put its put the national interest first and avoid the tragedies of armed conflict that have plagued it over four decades, he said in a statement. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan and Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by John Stonestreet)

