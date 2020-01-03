Left Menu
China hopes Russia's leadership of BRICS will deepen strategic ties among member countries

  Beijing
  Updated: 03-01-2020 17:05 IST
China hopes Russia's leadership of BRICS will deepen strategic ties among member countries
As Russia assumed the one-year chairmanship of the BRICS bloc, China on Friday hoped that Moscow's leadership would consolidate strategic partnership between the member countries by deepening the cooperation in politics, security, economy and people-to-people relations. Russia on Monday took over the one-year rotation chairmanship of the BRICS - comprising Brazil, China, India, Russia, and South Africa - from Brazil.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said BRICS will remain central for the member countries and will continue to protect the values of multilateralism. According to Russia's state news agency Tass, Russia plans to carry out about 150 activities at various levels during its chairmanship. Saint Petersburg will be the site of the next BRICS summit in July. The five countries' leaders will hold another meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the Saudi capital of Riyadh in November.

Over 20 ministerial meetings are expected to take place, the Tass report said. "We intend to ensure continuity and harmonious transition from the Brazil chairmanship to the Russian one. And we will continue the policy of progressive and comprehensive enhancement of the strategic partnership of the BRICS countries," Lavrov said.

Commenting on Russia assuming the leadership of the BRICS, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a media briefing here on Friday that "we hope BRICS cooperation will make new progress and reach new outcomes during Russia's presidency". "We hope it will consolidate BRICS strategic partnership, deepen the cooperation in the areas of politics, security, economy, finance, and people-to-people relations. We hope it expands BRICS plus cooperation and plays a greater role in upholding world peace and development, international equity justice, multilateralism, multilateral trading regime and building a community with shared future for mankind," he said.

BRICS, which is a cooperation mechanism for emerging markets and developing countries, has shown greater solidarity and deepening practical cooperation and influence, and has become an increasingly important force in international affairs, Geng said. "Currently the internal situation is very complicated with headwinds of protectionism, unilateralism, power politics and bullying practices. How will BRICS countries navigate this changing landscape and play a constructive role in international affairs, the international community is watching closely," he said.

