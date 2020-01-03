Left Menu
Development News Edition

Migrant boat sinks off Turkish coast, 8 killed

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 19:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 18:52 IST
Migrant boat sinks off Turkish coast, 8 killed
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A boat carrying migrants sank off Turkey's Aegean coast, killing eight people, Turkey's Interior Ministry said on Friday. A search-and-rescue mission continued for about seven migrants thought to be missing.

A ministry statement said a rubber boat with about 15 people on board went down late Thursday off the coast of Fethiye, in Turkey's southwest corner. The coast guard dispatched three boats, a team of divers, a plane and a helicopter to the area as soon as it received word of the sinking. The bodies of eight people, three of them women, were recovered, the ministry said.

There was no information on the nationalities of the migrants who were on the boat. Turkey is the main crossing point for migrants trying to make their way to Europe to escape violent conflicts or economic hardship.

A deal between Turkey and the European Union in 2016 helped stem migration flows, but many asylum-seekers still attempt the dangerous trip across the Aegean Sea to Greek islands. Authorities in both Athens and Ankara have reported an increase in migrant arrivals since the summer. In 2019, Turkish coast guards prevented 60,802 migrants from embarking for Europe from the Turkish coastline, the Sabah newspaper reported.

Turkey hosts an estimated 3.7 million Syrian refugees, the world's largest refugee population.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

NFL-Brady, Brees headline wild card weekend clashes

Veteran quarterbacks Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Russell Wilson will headline the NFLs wild card weekend, while young upstarts such as the Buffalo Bills Josh Allen and Houston Texans Deshaun Watson look to make their mark in the post-season.T...

Kota infant deaths: NHRC issues notice to Chief Secretary, seeks detailed report in 4 weeks

Taking a suo motu cognizance of media reports about the death of more than 100 children at a government-run hospital in Kota district in December, the National Human Rights Commission NHRC has issued a notice to Chief Secretary of Rajasthan...

Warren raised $21.2 million for White House bid in 2019's final quarter

Elizabeth Warren raised 21.2 million for her White House bid during the final quarter of 2019, dropping slightly from the prior quarter but finishing the year with a late surge in donations on the day she delivered a New Years Eve speech, h...

Award-winning Congolese singer Banza takes sudden fame in her stride

Plucking the opening bars of her song Tere Mbi on a guitar in a dingy studio in central Kinshasa, Congolese singer Celine Banza is blinded by a spotlight propped up by a brick and a piece of folded cardboard.The 22-year-old is still getting...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020